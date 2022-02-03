89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00.

ETNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 314,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,800. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

