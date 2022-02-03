92,710 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 92,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock valued at $54,249,442. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

