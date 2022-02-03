9,451 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.20. 99,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,977,371. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

