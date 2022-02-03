A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

AMKBY opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

