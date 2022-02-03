A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. A10 Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,850 shares of company stock worth $11,310,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.