Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 85,209 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

