Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $20.15 on Thursday, reaching $287.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,134. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.55.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

