Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

