Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE GOLF opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
