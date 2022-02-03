Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acushnet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acushnet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Acushnet by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

