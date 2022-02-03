Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

