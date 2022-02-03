ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
ADTN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.57 million, a P/E ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76.
In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.
