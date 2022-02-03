ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

ADTN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.57 million, a P/E ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.