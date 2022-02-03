Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.