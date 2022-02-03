Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

AMD stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

