Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

