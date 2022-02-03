AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. AerCap has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $558,957,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $71,667,151,000. Amundi purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in AerCap by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,810,000 after buying an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $48,382,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

