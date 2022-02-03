Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 3,889,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

