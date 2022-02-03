Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Update

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AFTPF opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. Afterpay has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75.
Afterpay Company Profile
