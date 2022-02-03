Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Update

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFTPF opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. Afterpay has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

