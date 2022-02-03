Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,144.54 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $61,144.54 and $2,406.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 73.9% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aigang Coin Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

