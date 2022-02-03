Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Cut to Underperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

