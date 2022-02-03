Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,870. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

