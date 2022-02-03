Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.