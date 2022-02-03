Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 3.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.23 and last traded at $61.21. 23,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,351,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

