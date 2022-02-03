Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alector by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alector by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alector by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 1,027,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Alector has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

