Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 536.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 260,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.