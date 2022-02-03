Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $505.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.67.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

