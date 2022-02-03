Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.43.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.