Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.73 and last traded at C$53.12. Approximately 3,302,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,592,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

