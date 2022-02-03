Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,855. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

