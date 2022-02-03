Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.14. 264,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $187.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $300,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

