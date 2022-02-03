Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

CENTA stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

