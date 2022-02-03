Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

