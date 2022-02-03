Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.48 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $42,096,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,205 shares of company stock worth $446,743. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

