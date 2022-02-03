Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,152 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.