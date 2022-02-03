Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after acquiring an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after acquiring an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,493 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.