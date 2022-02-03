Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $371,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.