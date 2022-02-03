Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $437,000 Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $10,588,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 193,193 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

