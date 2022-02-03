Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Belden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

