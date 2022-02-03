Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

