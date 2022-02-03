Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

