AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

ALVR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $94,573.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,042 shares of company stock worth $995,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $11,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $6,716,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 228,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

