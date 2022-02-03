Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Allstate has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

