Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $3,060.50 and last traded at $2,981.74, with a volume of 45977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,757.57.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,830.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,829.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

