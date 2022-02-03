Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,813.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

