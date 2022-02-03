Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Madison Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3,368.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

