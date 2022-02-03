Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

DOX stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.90. 70,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,212. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.