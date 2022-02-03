American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 33,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,159. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $963.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

