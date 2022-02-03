American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,389 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of RE opened at $290.21 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.57 and a 1 year high of $294.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

