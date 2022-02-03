American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,012 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

