American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,493.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,580.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5,239.88. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

