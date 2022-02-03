American Century Companies Inc. Sells 181,952 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181,952 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

